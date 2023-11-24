Open Menu

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Meets Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori meets Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali

The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali along with a delegation of industrialists at Sindh House in Islamabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali along with a delegation of industrialists at Sindh House in Islamabad.

According to a Governor House communique on Friday, the delegation included former President of the Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Anjum Nisar and others.

The Governors, in the meeting, discussed close cooperation between the two provinces, economic challenges facing the country, problems of industrialists, and other issues of mutual interest.

