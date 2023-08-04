Open Menu

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Terms Step Of Aug 5 As Black Stain On India's Democracy

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori terms step of Aug 5 as black stain on India's democracy

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has called India's step of August 5 as a black stain on her (India's) democracy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has called India's step of August 5 as a black stain on her (India's) democracy.

While condemning the Indian government on the occasion of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Exploitation Day here on Friday, he said that the world was protesting against the illegal Indian step of August 5.

The Governor said that the Indian illegal decision of August 5, 2019 revoked the special status of IIOJK.

He said that the world including Pakistan were protesting against Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

He also urged the world for pressurizing India to take back its illegal and unconstitutional step.

