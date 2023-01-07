Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits Eat Food Festival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited the Eat food Festival and mingled with the people here on Saturday.

The people expressed their excitement on the presence of the Governor among them.

The people took selfies with the Governor and appreciated his participation.