UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Visits Eat Food Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits Eat Food Festival

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited the Eat Food Festival and mingled with the people here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited the Eat food Festival and mingled with the people here on Saturday.

The people expressed their excitement on the presence of the Governor among them.

The people took selfies with the Governor and appreciated his participation.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor

Recent Stories

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

28 minutes ago
 Villarreal dent champions Real Madrid's title hope ..

Villarreal dent champions Real Madrid's title hopes

28 minutes ago
 Pumas winger Cordero sends Bordeaux-Begles third i ..

Pumas winger Cordero sends Bordeaux-Begles third in French Top 14

28 minutes ago
 Daily official wheat quota for flour mills doubled ..

Daily official wheat quota for flour mills doubled in Lahore

32 minutes ago
 Bahrain defeat UAE 2-1 in 25th Arabian GulfCup

Bahrain defeat UAE 2-1 in 25th Arabian GulfCup

47 minutes ago
 Thousands march in Paris in memory of 2013 murder ..

Thousands march in Paris in memory of 2013 murder of Kurds

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.