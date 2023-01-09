UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Visits Kidney Hill Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits kidney hill park

Indh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori along with Administrator Karachi Dr. Saifur Rehman visited Kidney Hill Park here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori along with Administrator Karachi Dr. Saifur Rehman visited Kidney Hill Park here on Monday.

The administrator briefed the governor on the occasion.

He said that the Supreme Court had issued directives to remove encroachments on Kidney Hill Park.

Dr.

Saifur Rehman said that a best park had been built after removing the encroachments and different kinds of plants had been planted.

While lauding the renovation and construction of the park, Governor Kamran Tessori said that the Park was a great gift for the citizens.

He said that more work should be carried out in the park to provide good environment to the visitors.

Later, the governor planted a sapling under the Green and Clean Karachi campaign.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Supreme Court Governor Best

Recent Stories

'Punjab govt to form working group for textile ind ..

'Punjab govt to form working group for textile industry'

4 minutes ago
 AJK State functionaries advised to perform within ..

AJK State functionaries advised to perform within law, constitutional framework ..

41 seconds ago
 Canada Purchases 88 F-35 Fighter Jets in $14.2Bln ..

Canada Purchases 88 F-35 Fighter Jets in $14.2Bln Deal With Lockheed Martin - An ..

43 seconds ago
 7 illegal arm holders arrested during crackdown in ..

7 illegal arm holders arrested during crackdown in Rawalpindi

44 seconds ago
 Sindh Governor enjoys 1st ODI between Pakistan, Ne ..

Sindh Governor enjoys 1st ODI between Pakistan, New Zealand

46 seconds ago
 Ex-McDonald's CEO Fined, Barred From Top Office Ov ..

Ex-McDonald's CEO Fined, Barred From Top Office Over 'Inappropriate Relationship ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.