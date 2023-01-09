Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits kidney hill park

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori along with Administrator Karachi Dr. Saifur Rehman visited Kidney Hill Park here on Monday.

The administrator briefed the governor on the occasion.

He said that the Supreme Court had issued directives to remove encroachments on Kidney Hill Park.

Dr.

Saifur Rehman said that a best park had been built after removing the encroachments and different kinds of plants had been planted.

While lauding the renovation and construction of the park, Governor Kamran Tessori said that the Park was a great gift for the citizens.

He said that more work should be carried out in the park to provide good environment to the visitors.

Later, the governor planted a sapling under the Green and Clean Karachi campaign.