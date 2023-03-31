UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Visits Aisha Manzil Food Street

Published March 31, 2023

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits Aisha Manzil food street

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Friday visited Aisha Manzil food street and interacted with the citizens. He said, 'I am grateful to the people for the title of people's Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Friday visited Aisha Manzil food street and interacted with the citizens. He said, 'I am grateful to the people for the title of people's Governor.' The citizens were surprised while seeing the Governor among them.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that the purpose of visiting such streets was to meet the people and listen to their problems.

He said that the administration should visit markets and implement official prices.

He said that the Iftari gatherings would be held in the Governor House throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

He also did the ninth Sehri at the Aisha Manzil street.

