Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori Arranges Get Together For Diplomats
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 10:01 PM
Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori once again arranged a get together for Consul General of China, United States, Russia, Turkiye, Japan, France and Kuwait at Governor House on Eid ul Azha
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori once again arranged a get together for Consul General of China, United States, Russia, Turkiye, Japan, France and Kuwait at Governor House on Eid ul Azha.
The topic of discussion remained International politics and efforts of Governor Tessori who made history in Governor House with sacrificing of 100 camels and distribution of meat along with grocery (Rashan Boxes) during the three days of the Eid ul Azha at the Governor House.
Foreign Diplomats also appreciated Sindh Governor's effort for the promotion of I.T in Pakistan specifically in the province of Sindh through the I.T courses program for thousands of the underprivileged students, who can earn thousands of Dollar for their family after completing their courses.
During the informal chatting foreign diplomats also recognized Governor's effort of gifting two camels to a poor man of interior Sindh who's camel leg was cut by a culprit.
The get-together was attended by diplomats of Germany, Malaysia, Iran and out going Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Consul General of the Indonesia, also present were prominent personalities like chairman Saylani welfares, chairman Higher education Commission, Prof Dr Mohammed Altamash, former minister Brig (R) Haris, Abdul Salam Dadabhoy, acting chairman Consumer Association of Pakistan, leaders from MQM (P), MNAs, MPA's, Haji Rafiq Pardesi, Chairman ABAD, Athar Iqbal, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Ishtiaq Baig, Prince Jam Kaim Ali, and high government officials.
Recent Stories
Nine months after Gaza war, population entirely dispossessed of livelihood mean ..
CM Maryam, Iranian ambassador discuss cooperation in trade, agriculture, livesto ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to field first against South Africa
LFK strongly condemn treatment of Kashmiri political prisoners in Indian jails
CM takes notice of murder of mother, three sisters
Economic growth directly linked with fast sustainable upsurge in exports: PM
Minister for providing egg-laying hens to farmers at subsidised rates
French left vows new taxes as snap election draws near
Stock markets drop as tech rally fades
Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid supplies: WHO
Fire erupts in Kohat furniture warehouse
Canadian High Commissioner meets Interior minster
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam, Iranian ambassador discuss cooperation in trade, agriculture, livestock16 seconds ago
-
LFK strongly condemn treatment of Kashmiri political prisoners in Indian jails1 hour ago
-
CM takes notice of murder of mother, three sisters1 hour ago
-
Economic growth directly linked with fast sustainable upsurge in exports: PM1 hour ago
-
Minister for providing egg-laying hens to farmers at subsidised rates1 hour ago
-
Fire erupts in Kohat furniture warehouse1 hour ago
-
Canadian High Commissioner meets Interior minster1 hour ago
-
PMSCO to hold math & computer science competition in September1 hour ago
-
Two killed in Karachi road accident1 hour ago
-
Lawyers' delegation meets Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar1 hour ago
-
Police improving traffic management across province1 hour ago
-
IG Punjab takes notice of triple murder incident on Bhalwal Road1 hour ago