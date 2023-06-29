Sindh Governor offer Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Polo Ground

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :As elsewhere in the world and Pakistan, the Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated in the largest city of the country with zeal and religious fervor here on Thursday.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with diplomats of different Muslim countries and other dignitaries attended the main congregation of Namaz-e-Eid at Gulshan-e-Jinnah, popularly known as the Old Polo Ground here.

Special arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha prayer were made in the old polo ground by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), where Eid prayer was led by Khateeb of KMC Jama Masjid Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Salimi at 8:00 a.

m.

This gathering held at the Polo Ground is the largest gathering in the city, according to the spokesperson of KMC, Ali Hassan Sajid.

The flags of Muslim countries were hoisted to express solidarity with the Islamic world, besides special arrangements for cleanliness and security were also made on the occasion.

Earlier, the sides of the Eidgah were sprayed with disinfectants and fragrances and there was also a special arrangement for ablution for the worshipers.

Arrangements were also made for Eid-ul-Azha in 13 other mosques, including the KMC head office mosque under the administration of KMC where prayers were offered as per their respective scheduled time.