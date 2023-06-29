Open Menu

Sindh Governor Offer Eid-ul-Azha Prayer At Polo Ground

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Sindh Governor offer Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Polo Ground

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :As elsewhere in the world and Pakistan, the Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated in the largest city of the country with zeal and religious fervor here on Thursday.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with diplomats of different Muslim countries and other dignitaries attended the main congregation of Namaz-e-Eid at Gulshan-e-Jinnah, popularly known as the Old Polo Ground here.

Special arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha prayer were made in the old polo ground by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), where Eid prayer was led by Khateeb of KMC Jama Masjid Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Salimi at 8:00 a.

m.

This gathering held at the Polo Ground is the largest gathering in the city, according to the spokesperson of KMC, Ali Hassan Sajid.

The flags of Muslim countries were hoisted to express solidarity with the Islamic world, besides special arrangements for cleanliness and security were also made on the occasion.

Earlier, the sides of the Eidgah were sprayed with disinfectants and fragrances and there was also a special arrangement for ablution for the worshipers.

Arrangements were also made for Eid-ul-Azha in 13 other mosques, including the KMC head office mosque under the administration of KMC where prayers were offered as per their respective scheduled time.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Governor Polo Prayer Mosque Muslim

Recent Stories

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

15 hours ago
Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

17 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

17 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

17 hours ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

17 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

17 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan