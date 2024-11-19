Open Menu

Sindh Governor, Oman CG Discuss Matters Of Importance, IDEAS 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Sindh Governor, Oman CG discuss matters of importance, IDEAS 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A six-member delegation led by the Consul General of Oman Eng. Sami Abdullah Khanjari called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tesuri at Governor House on Tuesday.

They discussed Pakistan-Oman bilateral relations, investment, increase in trade, IDEAS 2024 and other issues of importance.

The Governor of Sindh invited Omani investors to invest in the province. He said that the attractive sectors of the province were excellent for investment.

Tessori said that he was keen to increase trade with Oman.

The Consul General of Oman said that Oman was willing to invest in various sectors of the province.

He said that Oman always prioritized Pakistan's strong economy and defense. He said that IDEAS 2024 was a clear expression of Pakistan's capability.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Oman

