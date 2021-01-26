Sindh Governor opens TIKA supported state of art cleft palate and lips correction unit for children

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail here on Tuesday inaugurated a state of art operation theater for children with cleft palate and lips at Al Mustafa Trust Hospital, with the support of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

On the occasion, he felicitated Haji Hanif Tayyab, Chairman, Al-Mustafa Trust and TIKA Coordinator, Ibrahim Katirci for upgradation and expansion of the surgical intervention facilities for children inflicted with a condition that if not treated timely hold a debilitating impact on their personalities and lives.

Appreciative of the fact that so far more than 60,000 surgeries have been performed and cited condition corrected of the kids belonging to families with limited resources, Imran Ismail thanked the people of Turkey for coordinating with Pakistanis in the fields of health service, education, I.T and so-forth through the platform of TIKA.

"TIKA reminds us of the historical ties between the people of the two brotherly countries," said the governor.

Acknowledging the service rendered by Surgeon Mohammad Ashraf Ganatra and his team for committing themselves for the much needed cause, Governor Imran Ismail also paid tributes to the local philanthropists for coming forward to help humanity and focusing on public service with the motive to ease the miseries of less fortunate and ultimately please their Creator, The Allah.

He also assured to help find a proper site for establishment of Al Mustafa cardiac unit in Karachi adding that organizations managed by selfless people like Haji Hanif Tayyab and his dedicated team comprising doctors, managers and development experts must be duly acknowledged.

Haji Hanif Tayyab in his detailed presentation discussed series of public welfare projects undertaken by the organization.

In particular context of Cleft Palate and Lip Repair project for Children, he said more than 60,000 surgeries had been performed free of cost and provision for an updated and modernized would further strengthen the scheme aimed to help children a confident and complex free future, that was a mentally, physically and emotionally stable life for these kids suffering from a congenital defect.

He also referred to assistance provided by the Consulate of Japan in Karachi for Cleft Palate and Lips Treatment Center in form of operation theater gadgets and x-rays machines.

Haji Hanif Tayyab said TIKA has also provided needed support for the welfare trust's educational endeavors.

TIKA Program Coordinator for Karachi, Ibrahim Katirci also spoke on the occasion.