Sindh Governor Participates Mohajir Culture Day Motorcycle Rally
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 11:39 PM
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori participated in the Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally, personally riding a motorcycle to showcase enthusiasm and support
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori participated in the Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally, personally riding a motorcycle to showcase enthusiasm and support.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh stated, "Mohajir culture is our identity and pride.
" He further added that the rally successfully delivered a message of unity and solidarity among the participants.
The Governor also joined the workers in cutting a celebratory cake and distributing sweets. The event concluded with a dazzling fireworks display, making the celebration memorable.
