Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori participated in the Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally, personally riding a motorcycle to showcase enthusiasm and support.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh stated, "Mohajir culture is our identity and pride.

" He further added that the rally successfully delivered a message of unity and solidarity among the participants.

The Governor also joined the workers in cutting a celebratory cake and distributing sweets. The event concluded with a dazzling fireworks display, making the celebration memorable.