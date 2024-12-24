Open Menu

Sindh Governor Participates Mohajir Culture Day Motorcycle Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 11:39 PM

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori participated in the Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally, personally riding a motorcycle to showcase enthusiasm and support

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori participated in the Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally, personally riding a motorcycle to showcase enthusiasm and support.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh stated, "Mohajir culture is our identity and pride.

" He further added that the rally successfully delivered a message of unity and solidarity among the participants.

The Governor also joined the workers in cutting a celebratory cake and distributing sweets. The event concluded with a dazzling fireworks display, making the celebration memorable.

