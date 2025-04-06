Open Menu

Sindh Governor Pays Tributes To Security Forces For Foiling Infiltration Bid

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 07:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has paid tribute to security forces for foiling infiltration bid in North Waziristan.

He said that defeating 8 Khawarij is a testament to the skill and timely action of security forces.

The Governor said that nation stands with Pakistan Army, and war will continue till complete eradication of terrorism.

He said that entire nation stands by its brave security forces in war against terrorism.

More Stories From Pakistan