Sindh Governor Presents Financial Assistance Cheque To Cameraman Safeer Ahmed

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:42 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail while talking notice of the reports based on the situation of former cameraman Safeer Ahmed, met Safeer Ahmed at the Governor House and gave him a cheque for financial assistance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail while talking notice of the reports based on the situation of former cameraman Safeer Ahmed, met Safeer Ahmed at the Governor House and gave him a cheque for financial assistance.

Safeer Ahmed has been associated with the media as a cameraman and was forced to drive a rickshaw due to four years of unemployment, said a statement on Thursday.

Safeer Ahmed thanked the Governor of Sindh for the financial assistance and said that he was very grateful to the Governor of Sindh who took notice of his situation and providing immediate relief.

