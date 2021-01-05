UrduPoint.com
Sindh Governor Reaffirms Moral, Political And Diplomatic Support For People Of IOJ&K

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Sindh Governor reaffirms moral, political and diplomatic support for people of IOJ&K

KARACHI, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan will continue with its moral , political and diplomatic support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) till the time they get their right to make any decision about their future as guaranteed under resolutions adopted by UN Security Council in 1949, said Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Day.

Mentioning that it was on January 5, 1949 that the resolution was adopted and since then the day was observed as the right to self determination Day by all Kashmiris living across the world and their supporters particularly the people of Pakistan who have always stood behind their brothers.

He said that the struggle for people of IOJ&K has been long and tough but this has not deterred their spirit well reflected from the extreme measures being adopted by the BJP government of India in violation of international rules and regulations.

" Pakistanis can not keep themselves detached to the situation and would definitely continue supporting their very own striving to have their say about their status and future of their children," Imran Ismail said.

More Stories From Pakistan

