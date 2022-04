Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday stepped down from the office soon after the Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif elected as 23rd Prime Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday stepped down from the office soon after the Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif elected as 23rd Prime Minister.

He has sent his resignation to the President Dr. Arif Alvi.