Sindh Governor reviews cash distribution under Ehsaas Programme in Matiari

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Wednesday said that an amount of Rs 19.5 billion has been distributed in the first phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme among poor and deserving people of the province while the second phase of the programme would start soon.

The governor stated this while talking to media during his visit to Matiari where he reviewed the process of cash disbursement among poor and deserving people under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and attended briefing of the district administration.

Ehsaas Programme is the part of relief package of Rs 1200 billion announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the governor said and maintained that cash amount was being distributed among the poor and deserving persons above any politics.

Later, the governor accompanied by MPAs Haleem Adil Shaikh, Jamal Siddiqui, Sidra Imran, Bilal Ghaffar and his advisor Umaid Ali Junejo visited Ehsaas Cash Centre at Government Polytechnic Institute and reviewed the arrangements.

Talking to beneficiaries of the programme, Imran Ismail said that Ehsaas Programme has been initiated on the directives of the Prime Minister with objectives to compensate the poor and deserving persons who were financially being affected during prevailing lockdown due to COVID-19.

He advised the beneficiaries to maintain discipline and all precautions including social distancing while receiving cash from the centre.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner Matiari while briefing the governor Sindh about the pace of cash distribution among the poor and deserving persons informed that a total of 15 Ehsaas Cash Distribution centres have been set up in Matiari, Hala and Saeedabad talukas for 78,397 registered beneficiaries of the district.

Out of 78,397 beneficiaries, the cash has been distributed so far among 40,735 persons through all 15 Ehsaas Cash Centres, he added.