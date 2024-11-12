Sindh Governor sees UAE partnership revolutionizing logistics in Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Tuesday, said that the partnership between Pakistan and AD Ports Group has led to four major agreements poised to revolutionize Pakistan’s trade, transportation, and logistics sectors.

These agreements are expected to add billions of rupees annually to the national exchequer and create over thousands of new employment opportunities, he shared the insights during his visit to AD Ports Karachi, said a statement issued here.

The Chief Executive Officer, AD Ports Pakistan Khurram Aziz provided a comprehensive briefing while the event was attended by UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi, the CEO AD Ports Group Mohamed Ali Tamimi, CEO of International Ports Asia & Africa Abdulaziz Balooshi, and other officials.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori expressed his delight in visiting AD Ports, stating that the infrastructure upgrades supported by Abu Dhabi Ports will enhance Karachi Port’s capacity.

This transformation will position Karachi as a vital trade hub between South Asia, the Arab world, and Africa.

Emphasizing the significant role of workers in these projects, Kamran Khan Tessori noted that progress on the ports would not be possible without the dedication of laborers, whose efforts are strengthening the national economy. He stressed on keeping the welfare of these hardworking individuals as a top priority.

The governor, responding to a media query about Indian stance on the Champions Trophy 2025, stated that it would not affect the tournament. He added that Pakistan's progress is hard to swallow for its adversaries but the Pakistan-UAE friendship, with the support of the Prime Minister and Army Chief, aimed at transition into a robust trade relationship.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori concluded his visit by cutting a cake alongside workers in celebration of the UAE's 53rd Union Day.