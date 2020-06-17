UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Governor Sends PPE, Safety Material For Doctors, Paramedics

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:49 AM

Pakistan Tahreek Insaaf's delegation led by Imran Qureshi on Tuesday handed over Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits, hand sanitizers and other safety material sent by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to the Medical Superintendents of LU hospital Hyderabad and Sindh Government hospital Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tahreek Insaaf's delegation led by Imran Qureshi on Tuesday handed over Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits, hand sanitizers and other safety material sent by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to the Medical Superintendents of LU hospital Hyderabad and Sindh Government hospital Qasimabad.

Imran Qureshi, Anisa Walliaullah, Afroz Shoro, Sadaf Keerio and others while handing over the protective material for doctors and para medical staff, said doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were the front line soldiers in a fight against coronavirus.

The Federal government was providing safety clothing and other protective material to the doctors, nurses and para medical staff as it was its top priority to protect front line soldiers in war against COVID-19, Imran Qureshi said.

Several doctors, para medics and nurses had laid down their lives since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Qureshi said adding that their sacrifices could not be forgotten. He said Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was personally monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the province and safety material sent by him for the doctors and paramedical staff was one of the parts of his efforts.

The Medical Superintendents of both the hospitals also appreciated the federal government's efforts for providing safety kits to the medical and para medical staff who were fighting against COVID-19.

