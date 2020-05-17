Sindh Governor shares his quarantine experiences

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail while sharing his experiences during 17-days isolation period due to COVID19 has said that coronavirus is not a disease which essentially culminates in death.

He said the death ratio from coronavirus is very minimum and its patients could defeat COVID19 by adopting precautionary measures and SOPs in this regard, said a statement on Sunday.

The Governor Sindh said that natural herbs are helpful in curing the symptoms of coronavirus and he himself used Sana Maki (Senna leaves) and ginger water during quarantine which helped him getting better.

He said there is no authentic medicine or vaccine available for this virus and the patient has to be in contact with your pulmonologist for ensuring required oxygen saturation levels. It should not go below 92, as it could be fatal, he added and said that the same could be monitored at home with the help of Oxymetre.

The Governor Sindh said that Isolation period provides an opportunity of self assessment. The person can go through various decisions, acts made and things which he was not able to perform, he added.

He said that the isolation period make the person more closer to his creator and he can thank Allah for HIS countless blessings upon us and also seek HIS forgiveness for our misdeeds.

The Governor Sindh further said that although the patients are even away from their loved ones, and it seems to be a solitary confinement, but it is a blessing in disguise. The patient can do many things which he was unable to do, due to lack of time or concentration.

The Governor Sindh said that these 17 days were tough but were a great experience which enhanced his vision and perspective about various matters. "I fully believe that there is always something behind all the things Allah gives us", he remarked.

He said he is confident that these 17 days training would make him more strong and help him discharge his duties with even more zeal and zest.

While advising COVID19 patients, Imran Ismail said that they must fight this virus with precautionary measures and keep hope. This is the only way this virus could be defeated, he added.

The Governor Sindh thanked all persons who expressed their best wishes and prayed for his recovery. "I am indebted by their letters, messages and phone calls", he added.