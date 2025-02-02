Sindh Governor stresses economic stability, IT growth over votes

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has stated that Pakistan needs economic stability rather than votes.

Addressing the Mega IT Test, SMIT Program ceremony at the Hockey Stadium, he said that 10,000 children participating in the test would soon become IT champions.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori remarked that the participation of more than 10,000 young individuals proves that the province is on its way to becoming an IT hub. He added that the active involvement of Sindh’s youth in the IT sector is a sign of future success. He further emphasized that the increasing inclination of young people toward IT is an encouraging indicator of a bright future.

Speaking to the media, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori expressed his gratitude to Maulana Bashir Farooqui for his commendable efforts, stating that no amount of appreciation would be enough. He expressed confidence that the youth completing IT courses under this initiative would earn thousands of dollars.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori humorously mentioned that he had wished for all participants to pass without a test, but Maulana Bashir Farooqui did not agree. He highlighted that a 12-year-old student trained under this program is already earning PKR 500,000 per month and urged others to work hard, as earning millions of Dollars in the IT sector is possible with dedication and effort.

Governor Sindh also noted that the doors of the Governor House have been opened to the public, and under the Governor’s Initiative, 50,000 students are currently receiving free IT training there.

Responding to a question, Kamran Khan Tessori praised Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for his relentless efforts toward national prosperity.

Earlier, Governor Sindh also reviewed the arrangements for the Mega IT Test, SMIT program.