Sindh Governor Stresses On Transformation Of Temporary Squatter Settlements Into Developed Areas

Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:36 PM

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday underlined the need for transformation of temporary squatter settlements, into developed areas with proper health, education, drinking water and road infrastructure facilities

He was chairing a high level meeting here at Governor's House, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Governor.

The meeting was attended by MNA Najeeb Haroon, MNA Aamir Liaquat, MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi, MPA Jamal Siddiqi, MPA Khurram SherZaman, Brig. (R) Mazhar, Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority, Islamabad, Mohsin Shaikhani, Hassan Bakhshi, Samar Ali Khan, Ashraf Qureshi and Principal Secretary to Governor Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman. Those who participated the meeting through video link included Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works, Imran Zeb Khan, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority, Lt.

General (R) Anwar Ali Hyder and DG, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority, Tariq Rasheed.

The meeting discussed various options with regard to the development of Jamshaid Quarters, Pakistan Quarters etc and Katchi Abadis on federal government land(s) in Karachi, and the provision of alternative arrangements for their occupants.

The Governor Sindh stressed to devise a strategy by involving the community for development of the identified areas as well as suggest a way forward for resolving the residential issues of their occupants amicably.

It was informed to the meeting that all the relevant issues have been sorted out at the competent forum, in this regard. "The implementation on the decisions is being ensured at an accelerated pace", meeting was further told.

