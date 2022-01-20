UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor Strongly Condemns Lahore Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Thursday strongly condemned the blast at Anarkali Bazaar in Lahore and lamented the loss of precious human lives in the tragic incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Thursday strongly condemned the blast at Anarkali Bazaar in Lahore and lamented the loss of precious human lives in the tragic incident.

In a statement, the Governor Sindh also expressed condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs of the Lahore blast and patience for the families.

The Governor of Sindh said that Pakistan's security forces and the nation were ready to thwart the nefarious intentions of the enemies with mutual determination.

