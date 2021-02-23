Sindh Governor summons SA session on Feb 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail in exercise of the power conferred upon him by clause (a) of Article 109 of Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 has summoned the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on February 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m at the Sindh Assembly Building, Karachi, said a statement on Tuesday.