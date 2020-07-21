Sindh Governor summons Sindh Assembly on July 23

The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department has notified that the Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail, have summons the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet July 23, 2020 at 02 pm at the Sindh Assembly Building, Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department has notified that the Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail, have summons the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet July 23, 2020 at 02 pm at the Sindh Assembly Building, Karachi.This was stated in a statement on Tuesday.