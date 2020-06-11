Sindh Governor Summons Sindh Assembly On June 15
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:23 AM
Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail has summoned the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on June 15, at 10 a.m, at the Sindh Assembly Building here
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail has summoned the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on June 15, at 10 a.m, at the Sindh Assembly Building here.
This was announced in a statement on Wednesday.