Sindh Governor Summons Sindh Assembly On June 15

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:23 AM

Sindh Governor summons Sindh Assembly on June 15

Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail has summoned the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on June 15, at 10 a.m, at the Sindh Assembly Building here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail has summoned the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on June 15, at 10 a.m, at the Sindh Assembly Building here.

This was announced in a statement on Wednesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

