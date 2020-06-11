Sindh Governor summons Sindh Assembly on June 15

Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail has summoned the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on June 15, at 10 a.m, at the Sindh Assembly Building here

This was announced in a statement on Wednesday.