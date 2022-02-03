UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor Summons Sindh Assembly Session On February 11

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 09:21 PM

Sindh Governor summons Sindh Assembly Session on February 11

Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail has summoned the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on February 11, at 3 p.m. in the Sindh Assembly Building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail has summoned the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on February 11, at 3 p.m. in the Sindh Assembly Building.

The notification to this effect is also issued here on Thursday.

>