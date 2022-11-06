UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor Telephones President, Political Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Sindh Governor telephones President, political leaders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Sunday telephoned the President Dr. Arif Alvi and political leaders to discuss overall political situation in the country, and other matters.

According to a Governor house communiqué here, the Governor telephoned the President Dr. Arif Alvi, PDM chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat, and Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami's Senator Sirajul Haq.

They discussed the overall political situation in the country, economic challenges, and other issues of mutual interests.

The Governor Kamran Tessori said that he wanted to take stakeholders on board to pull the province out of challenges.

He said that the country needed unity to put her on the path to development and prosperity.

The President and political leaders congratulated Kamran Tessori on becoming the Governor and said that the consultation was a good sign as it led to understand and solve the issues.

More Stories From Pakistan

