KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan on historic victory of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) in the Azad Kashmir elections saying victory in the AJK elections was the triumph of the new Pakistan.

In a statement on Monday, the Sindh Governor said people in the AJK election have proved by their votes that they love Imran Khan immensely.

The Governor Sindh said people have expressed their full confidence in the leadership and policies of PTI and now it has been proved that the people supported an honest, dedicated and sincere leadership.

He further said the negative politics of thieves and looters who looted national resources has come to an end.

Meanwhile, in a separate felicitation message, PTI Central Deputy General Secretary Ashraf Qureshi has also greeted PM Imran Khan on PTI's victory in AJK elections.

Ashraf Qureshi said after the victory in four provinces of Pakistan andGilgit-Baltistan, now the people of Azad Kashmir have also expressed full confidence into PTI, which was a proof that PTI was the most popular party and Imran Khan was the most favorite leader of the masses.

He said the PTI elected representatives would ensure development and prosperity of Azad Kashmir and under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.