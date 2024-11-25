Open Menu

Sindh Governor Terms Violence Against Women A Global Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said we have to pledge to take effective measures against women oppression.

In his message on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, he said that, currently, violence against women was a serious global problem.

The governor said that strict measures were being taken against physical, emotional, sexual and economic violence against women in the province.

"Ending violence against women should be our common goal", he said adding that ending violence against women was also very indispensable for the development of our society.

