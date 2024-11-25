Sindh Governor Terms Violence Against Women A Global Issue
Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said we have to pledge to take effective measures against women oppression.
In his message on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, he said that, currently, violence against women was a serious global problem.
The governor said that strict measures were being taken against physical, emotional, sexual and economic violence against women in the province.
"Ending violence against women should be our common goal", he said adding that ending violence against women was also very indispensable for the development of our society.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail
Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs meeting of sugarcane purchase monitoring committee24 seconds ago
-
DC visits BHUs32 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus agree to cooperate for strengthening of justice system39 seconds ago
-
Commissioner expresses dissatisfaction over delay in outsourcing cleanliness operation44 seconds ago
-
4000 habitual offenders to be monitored via electronic tagging in Sindh1 minute ago
-
Mashhood stresses collective efforts to end discrimination against women11 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to safeguarding women’s rights : CM31 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail36 minutes ago
-
Couple deprived of cash, phones51 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of District Reform Oversight Committee1 hour ago
-
Governor briefed on relief activities in Kurram1 hour ago
-
DG Postal Services advises officials to bring improvement1 hour ago