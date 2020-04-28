Sindh Governor tested positive for COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Monday night announced that he had been tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

It was tweeted through his personal account that he was confirmed for the viral infection positive and consequent investigation identifying him to be inflicted with the condition.

"I have just been tested Covid 19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out," says the tweet.

It further stated that Imran Khan has taught to fight out the most difficult in life and he (Imran Ismail) believes that this is nothing against what he and his colleagues are prepared for.

"May Allah give strength to fight this pandemic," concluded the governor.