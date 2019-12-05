Sindh Governor to be chief guest at DUHS' 10th convocation

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail will be the chief guest at the 10th convocation of Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), said an announcement here on Thursday.

The event to be held at the Ojha campus of the university on December 12 will be a graduation ceremony for students successfully qualifying degree / diploma level courses offered at different teaching and training schools of DUHS.