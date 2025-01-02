Open Menu

Sindh Governor To Impart IT Education To Over 500,000 Youth In Year 2025

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Sindh Governor to impart IT education to over 500,000 youth in year 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has announced that over 500,000 youth of Sindh will be provided modern and world-class IT education in year 2025 so that they can make their future bright and put Pakistan’s economy on the path of development.

He said that thousands of students are engaged in the IT courses at the beginning of 2025 being conducted, under the Governor’s initiative, with full dedication and enthusiasm, said a statement on Thursday.

The Sindh Governor further said that the second phase is being started very soon with IT classes in Hyderabad.

After this, these courses will also be introduced in other divisions of Sindh, including Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Benazirabad, he added.

Under the Governor's Initiatives, the youth trained in the IT sector will prove their capabilities not only at the national level but also at the global level, he said.

The Governor Sindh said that his aim is not just to educate but to empower the youth so that they can improve their lives and the lives of their families.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Education Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana

Recent Stories

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directora ..

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evalua ..

19 minutes ago
 FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra te ..

FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra territorial, extra judicial kill ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation

42 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Chairman of Saudi German Heal ..

Ajman Ruler receives Chairman of Saudi German Health Group

43 minutes ago
 Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma fro ..

Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy

46 minutes ago
 Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances e ..

Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..

57 minutes ago
Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024

Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024

58 minutes ago
 Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index ..

PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high

1 hour ago
 Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interferen ..

Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary

2 hours ago
 Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter net ..

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, co ..

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan