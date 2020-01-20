Sindh Governor to inaugurate GCT Silver Jubilee-OSP fun gala

Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail will inaugurate a day-long fun gala for around 1600 orphan students studying at over 150 charitable schools across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail will inaugurate a day-long fun gala for around 1600 orphan students studying at over 150 charitable schools across the province.

According to an announcement here on Monday, the event scheduled for Thursday would be particularly attended by students from remote parts of Sindh and would be hosted by an educational network being run by the non-profit Green Crescent Trust (GCT).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GCT, Zahid Saeed, sharing details of the program said the Orphan Fun Gala would be held at a leading amusement park of Karachi where the orphan students would get unrestricted access to the park's joy rides on a day-long basis.

Eminent businessmen and industrialists of the city were said to attend the program and reiterate their resolve to support GCT's charitable drive to enrol 4.2 million out-of-school children in Sindh.

Patron-in-chief of GCT Sardar Yasin Malik, renowned industrialist SM Muneer, and other prominent philanthropists of the city were said to be the guests of honour on the occasion.