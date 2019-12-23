UrduPoint.com
Sindh Governor To Inaugurate Global Health Conference On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 04:01 PM

Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail will inaugurate a three day health conference, being organized by Medics International (MI), a USA-based non-profit organization, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail will inaugurate a three day health conference, being organized by Medics International (MI), a USA-based non-profit organization, here on Tuesday.

MI founder Dr Wajih Rizvi, also a senior endocrinologist and diabetologist based in the New Jersey, sharing details of the event with media on Monday said event would be MI's 10th international convention.

"It is expected to be attended by over 1,000 medical practitioners from all over the world," he said.

With its main focus on global relief and health care also having footprint of its work in 55 countries, MI was said to be also a United Nations accredited body, providing humanitarian and health care work in countries like Burkina Faso, Haiti, Greece, Iraq, Tanzania, and Pakistan.

The upcoming convention will mark the silver jubilee of the foundation of the MI by a group of like-minded expatriate Pakistani physicians in New York who were the graduates of medical colleges across Pakistan.

With participation of over a 1,000 medical professionals from United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Germany, Sweeden, Turkey, Iraq and UAE, the upcoming convention was claimed to be one of the biggest conferences in the country on the subject of health care, medicine and related fields.

"There are several threads of the conference namely, Medical, Surgical, Pharmaceutical, Dental, Young Professionals Career Guidance and Women Wing axes," said Dr. Rizvi.

There were said to be elaborated sessions on different fields of health care profession.

"There will be medical experts to transfer the latest technology to Pakistan, train the trainers and facilitate a dialogue to benefit Pakistan, the region and the world at large," said Dr Wajih Rizvi.

"One major focus of our conference will be career counselling for medical students and graduates in Pakistan to help them chose right paths for further education and practice.

MI has been doing this for last 25 years," he added.

It was claimed that the conference would help modernize the public health sector of Pakistan especially the government-run basic health units and dispensaries.

