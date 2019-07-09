Sindh Governor to open international conference on conflict resolution

(@imziishan)

Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail will be the chief guest at the international conference on "Role of minorities in conflict resolution and peace in South Asia," being organized by the Department of Sociology, Karachi University here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail will be the chief guest at the international conference on "Role of minorities in conflict resolution and peace in South Asia," being organized by the Department of Sociology, Karachi University here on Wednesday.

Organizers sharing the details of the moot said South Asia Research Institute for Minorities and Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization, KU are collaborating for the day long event.

Scholars from United States, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal would shed lights on the issue besides presenting their research papers on the subject.

The event was said to aimed at bringing together the intellectualsfrom various parts of world and across the country with the motive to an open forum for dialogue on minorities in development, historical context of minorities in South Asian countries, minorities and political homogeneity, minorities and occupational inequalities, minorities and social security, minorities and local law systems of South Asian countries, genocide and minorities movement, minorities and sustainable development goals, minorities and gender empowerment, political manipulation of minorities in South Asia and social discrimination in South Asia.