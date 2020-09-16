Sindh Governor urges KE to ensure uninterrupted power supply

Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail has urged the Karachi Electric (KE) authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the metropolis with equal attention to address public complaints about over billing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ):Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail has urged the Karachi Electric (KE) authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the metropolis with equal attention to address public complaints about over billing.

Talking to Shan Abbas Ashary, having only recently assumed his responsibilities as Chairman of K-Electric, here Tuesday, the governor said the company also needed to improve its capacities in particular context of efficient power distribution and containing line losses.

Ashary who had met Imran Ismail at the Governor House this evening was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of KE, Monis Abdullah Alvi.