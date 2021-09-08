Sindh Governor urges law enforcers to take joint action to arrest drug paddlers in Sindh

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday urged the federal and provincial departments and agencies to ensure collaborative action for eradicating menace of drugs from Sindh by arresting the drug paddlers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ):

Talking to Force Commander of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh, Brigadier Syed Waqar Haider Rizvi at the Governor House here, Imran Ismail said ANF, provincial excise department and law enforcement agencies have an important role in drug control.

Terming education as an effective tool to battle the hazard of drugs, the Sindh Governor stressed upon all the educational institutions including public and private universities and colleges in Sindh to organize programs for creating awareness among the students, faculty members and parents regarding drug abuse.

He also called for a need to create awareness among masses with regard to the harm and adverse effects of drugs so that they may know the consequences of its use.

Brigadier Syed Waqar Haider Rizvi briefed the Sindh Governor on ANF's counter narcotics achievements, prevailing situation and major challenges being faced by the ANF Sindh.

The Governor while appreciating achievements of ANF, its role in combating drugs trafficking at provincial and national levels, assured every possible support and assistance to the ANF.