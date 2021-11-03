UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor, US CG Inaugurate 220 KV Grid Station Jhimpir-I

Sindh Governor, US CG inaugurate 220 kV grid station Jhimpir-I

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail along with United States Consul General, Mark Stroh on Wednesday inaugurated the 220 kV grid station Jhimpir-I

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail along with United States Consul General, Mark Stroh on Wednesday inaugurated the 220 kV grid station Jhimpir-I.

This investment from the United States would add 780 megawatts (MW) clean energy generated by wind power plants to the national grid of Pakistan, he said.

The Governor Sindh, while appreciating the cooperation and financial support extended by USAID in power sector of Pakistan, stressed the need for greater interaction and dialogue between public and private sectors to promote the cause of clean power generation in the country.

"Wind energy is clean, environment friendly and cheaper than oil-fired power, so participation of the private sector in this field would help increase its share in the total energy-mix", he added.

The United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), supported the effort by constructing transmission lines and a grid station in Jhimpir wind corridor of Thatta District in Sindh.

With this major support by USAID, the private sector wind power generation companies are now selling electricity to the national grid.

This achievement demonstrated that with strategic government support, the energy sector could be a driver of local and national economic growth.

It is pertinent to note that, since 2010, USAID has partnered with the Government of Pakistan to add more than 3,900 MW to the national grid. These investments are benefitting more than 47 million Pakistanis.

DMD NTDC Muhammad Ayub said the NTDC vigorously pursued the construction of 220 kV grid station Jhimpir-I along with associated transmission lines to add green energy to the national grid and at present, 15 wind power plants are connected with the grid station.

