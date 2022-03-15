UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor Visits D-Chowk To Review Preparations For PTI Public Meeting

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2022 | 06:01 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday visited D-Chowk, Islamabad, venue of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political gathering on March 27

During visit, they reviewed the ongoing preparations for the huge public gathering, said a statement issued here.

PTI legislators including Saifullah Abro, Faheem Khan, Ataullah Khan, Saeed Afridi, Riaz Haider, Sidra Imran, Advisor to Governor Ali Junejo were also present on the visit.

Later in a video message, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that PTI would organize the biggest and historic public gathering at D-Chowk.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the name of courage and bravery who does not bow down and will not let the nation bow down to anyone.

Haleem Adil said that PTI had conveyed to its workers to reach D-Chowk on March 27.

He said that corrupt opposition who wanted to blackmail the government but they will face defeat in a so-called no-confidence motion.

He announced that he will soon launch a campaign Sindh for the public meeting on March 27 in the capital.

>