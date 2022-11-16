UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor Visits Defence Exhibition Ideas 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 11:48 PM

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday visited the International Defence Exhibition Ideas 2022, on second day of the event, at the Expo Center here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday visited the International Defence Exhibition Ideas 2022, on second day of the event, at the Expo Center here.

The Governor Sindh also visited various stalls in the exhibition at Karachi Expo Centre, said a statement.

The Governor went to the pavilions of Turkey and China and inspected the defense equipment at their pavilions.

He praised the operational details of aircraft and submarines.

The 11th Edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar, IDEAS 2022 is being held from November 15-18, 2022 at KEC.

