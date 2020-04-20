Sindh Governor visits Faizan-e-Madina

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail Monday visited the head office of Dawat-e-Islami "Faizan-e- Madina" here along with the members of the Provincial Assembly Jamal Siddiqui and Khurram Sher Zaman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail Monday visited the head office of Dawat-e-Islami "Faizan-e- Madina" here along with the members of the Provincial Assembly Jamal Siddiqui and Khurram Sher Zaman.

The governor also visited the blood donation center in Faizan-e-Madina organized by Dawat-e-Islami and reviewed the blood collection process for patients suffering from blood diseases there, said a spokesperson to the governor.

Later, the governor reviewed the coronavirus prevention measures and provision of rations for deserving people.

An official of the Dawat-e-Islamic, Imran Atari told the governor that blood donation camps had been set up at 13 places in Karachi where all the protective and preventive measures against coronavirus had been taken.

Imran Attari further said 250,000 ration bags had been distributed across the country and 40,000 ration bags in Karachi among the needy and deserving who were affected due to lockdown situation.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail highly appreciated the steps taken by Dawat-e-Islami and said Dawat-e-Islami was taking effective measures for serving the people in this difficult time.

He said Imran Khan was the prime minister of all of us and he was taking all out steps to protect people from the coronavirus.