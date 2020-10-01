Sindh Governor visits family of slain youth

Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail on Thursday visited the family of Mustafa Mehtab, a victim of targeted killing in Sharfabad area of Karachi on September 23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail on Thursday visited the family of Mustafa Mehtab, a victim of targeted killing in Sharfabad area of Karachi on September 23.

Offering his condolence to the bereaved family, he said the police department was investigating the case and it was expected that the culprits would be duly apprehended and taken to task as per law.

DIG-East, Karachi Police who accompanied the Sindh Governor on the occasion said the matter was being looked into with all possible angles and that the killers would soon be arrested.