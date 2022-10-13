Sindh Governor visits JDC office, stresses of extending help to flood victims

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has visited the office of JDC in PIB Colony, area of the metropolis, to oversee the organization's efforts in discharging their philanthropic duties for the flood victims.

According to the press release issued on Thursday, the governor, speaking at the occasion, said that a large segment of the population in Sindh was facing difficulties due to the heavy rains and floods, urging the entire nation to support the affected people in mitigating their sufferings.

The governor credited the JDC for rendering remarkable services to alleviate the sufferings of humanity, adding that aspirants who seek the pleasure of God in this world and hereafter must spend their lives in serving people.

Meanwhile, JDC Chief Zafar Abbas briefed the governor on the aims and objectives of the organisation and its welfare projects, and apprised that JDC was preparing 50,000 ration bags for the flood victims.

The governor in return appreciated all the workers engaged in charitable works as he himself participated in the preparation of ration bags.