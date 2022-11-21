Sindh Governor visits JDC Old Age Home North Karachi

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, on Monday, paid a visit to JDC Old Age Home North Karachi and reviewed the various departments of the Old Age Home

Zafar Abbas chief of JDC - a charitable welfare organisation- briefed the Governor Sindh about the Old Age Home and facilities being provided there.

The Governor Sindh at the occasion appreciated JDC for its valuable services to humanity and expressed pleasure on the organisation's efforts for supporting the destitute and elderly people in the second Old Age Home at North Karachi.

The governor said that the support of the helpless elderly people was a remarkable service but he wished that there would be no need to build old age homes.

He requested the children of the destitute and elderly people to take their elders to homes and serve them for earning reward in this world and the hereafter besides taking benefit of their lifelong experiences.

Kamran Tessori further said that he was informed about shortage of ventilators in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and he would try to resolve the issue.

Zafar Abbas informed that shelter has been given to the destitute and the elderly in the old age home and food and shelter were being provided to the residents.

He further informed that a hospital equipped with state of the art facilities was also being constructed on the super highway by JDC while 9 dialysis and 3 IT centres were also functioning in the city by the organisation.