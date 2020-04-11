Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has said that he will go to all those NGOs and other organizations which are working to provide ration to the affectees of the lockdown situation in order to encourage them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has said that he will go to all those NGOs and other organizations which are working to provide ration to the affectees of the lockdown situation in order to encourage them.

He expressed these views while visiting the headquarters of the Khidmat-e-Khalaq Foundation (KKF), the welfare organization of Muttahida Qaumi Movement of Pakistan, said a statement on Saturday.

MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Faisal Sabzwari, Aminul Haq, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, Mehfoz Yar Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Khurram Sher Zaman, Ashraf Qureshi, Mahmud Maulvi and others were also present on the occasion.

The governor Sindh reviewed the distribution of ration by the KKF.

The governor Sindh said it was gratifying that all social welfare organizations were assisting the affectees of the lockdown as per their capacity, helping to reduce problems of such people.

The KKF's assistance on daily basis to those who were in need of the daily commodities was commendable, Imran Ismail said.

"The support from every institution of needy and deserving people is a sign of alive nation," he observed.

Later, talking to media, the governor said, "we have to reduce the lockdown gradually so as to provide easy access to those who earn as daily wagers."The governor Sindh said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan was a close ally of the Federal government and that the alliance had been and will continue even in the difficult circumstances.