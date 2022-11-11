Sindh Governor visits markets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday visited the jewelers and essential commodities markets at Liaquatabad here.

Talking to the people on the occasion, he said that the markets of Liaquatabad have a significant share in the revenue of Karachi city and the presence of all kinds of shops here make it a convenient shopping center.

He said that the problems of the markets in this area will be solved on a priority basis.

Sindh Governor was warmly welcomed by traders and customers.

The people expressed joy to find the Governor among them and some of them also snapped selfies with the Governor of Sindh.