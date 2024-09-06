Sindh Governor Visits Mausoleum Of Quaid-e-Azam On Defence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday visited mausoleum of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the great leader of sub-continent on Defence Day, September 6.
The Governor laid floral wreath and recited Fateha for the soul of Quaid-e-Azam and also marked his impressions in the visitors’ book at the mausoleum.
Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Khan Tessori said that the whole nation is always ready to protect the homeland.
He said that brave soldiers of the country sacrificed their lives in 1965 war and crushed the evil intentions of the enemy.
The Sindh Governor said that we promise on this Defence Day that we will give everything to protect our beloved country.
