UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Governor Visits NKATI To Inspect Fire Tenders

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Sindh Governor visits NKATI to inspect fire tenders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Monday visited North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) to inaugurate and inspect the fire tenders given by Prime Minister Imran Khan for North Karachi Industrial area to deal with any unfortunate situation.

Addressing the occasion, Governor Sindh said that the Prime Minister was working day and night as well as taking input from the industrialists for the growth and betterment of the industrial sector in Pakistan.

He said that the vision of the present government is to bring prosperity to the country, eradicate poverty, and reduce unemployment through the boost of economy.

Speaking about the provision of fire tenders, Governor Sindh said that the fire tenders will help deal with any untoward incidents in the industrial areas immediately.

The industrialists can ensure effective utilization and better maintenance of fire tenders under their supervision to get the best results, he added.

He further said that trained staff for the smooth operation of fire tenders should be provided immediately by KMC Fire Department.

Expressing his views on the Federal budget, the Sindh Governor said that the government has presented a people-friendly budget while the budgetary allocations have been made for further expansion of the Ehsaas Program which will provide maximum relief to the people. Besides, a huge amount has been allocated in the budget for the development of Karachi, he added.

He further said that practical steps were being taken for the development of Sindh province and to bring improvement in the lives of the people.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Fire Prime Minister Governor Budget From Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler to address humanitarian leaders at S ..

15 seconds ago

Budget ignores most pressing problems: Mian Zahid ..

25 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to establish ‘Punjab Panah ..

26 minutes ago

Punjab govt presents Rs2653bn budget amid roaring ..

38 minutes ago

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

1 hour ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.