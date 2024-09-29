Sindh Governor Visits Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s Residence
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori visited the residence of Olympian Arshad Nadeem in Mian Channu on Sunday and appreciated him for bringing laurels to the country.
Speaking to the media, he expressed his confidence in the capabilities of people of Pakistan. He said that Pakistanis were on a par with the people of any other country in terms of potential and skills. "Our country is full of talented individuals who are second to none in the world," he remarked, highlighting that the nation has the capacity to achieve more successes. Tessori stressed that Pakistan belongs to everyone, and through collective efforts, the country would progress. "This is our nation, and together we will take it forward towards development and prosperity," he added.
Governor Tessori expressed gratitude to the people of Mian Channu for their warm welcome and hospitality, acknowledging the affection he received during his visit. "I am deeply thankful to the people of Mian Channu for the heartfelt reception," he said.
During his address, Tessori reiterated his commitment to the people of Sindh, stating that the doors of the Governor's House were always open for the public. "The Governor's House in Sindh is accessible to everyone. We are here to serve people," he added.
In a statement regarding the development of Punjab, Governor Tessori praised provincial leadership, particularly Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her efforts. "Maryam Nawaz is doing an excellent job in advancing the development of Punjab," Tessori added.
About the security situation in Balochistan, the governor pointed to the involvement of external elements in creating instability in the province. "Foreign forces are behind the incidents in Balochistan," he said, and underscored the need to remain vigilant.
Tessori also took a firm stand against the country’s adversaries, warning that the country’s enemies would be dealt with sternly. "The enemies of the nation do not want to see Pakistan progress, but they will be given a befitting reply," he asserted.
