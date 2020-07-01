UrduPoint.com
Sindh Governor Visits Pakistan Stock Exchange

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 12:11 AM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that our security forces have thwarted the nefarious intentions of terrorists at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday and proved that we are always ready to handle any difficult hour

He said this while talking to media persons on the occasion of his visit to Pakistan Stock Exchange, said a statement on Tuesday.

Members of Provincial Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Haleem Adil Sheikh also accompanied the Governor.

The Governor Sindh along with Chairman PSE Suleiman Mehdi and others also offered condolences and prayers for the martyrs of the incident.

On this occasion, the Governor said that our soldiers, without caring for their lives, thwarted the nefarious intentions of the enemies of the country.

The Governor further said that the Sindh Police had given a strong response to the stock exchange attack and in this regard the sacrifices made for peace would not be allowed to go in vain. We are trying our best to provide full support to the families of the martyrs, he added.

The Governor Sindh said that a function would be held at the Governor House on July 01 in honor of those who fought against terrorism.

The Governor Sindh said that the move to set up a stock exchange fund for the families of the martyrs is welcome and he is grateful to the management for this initiative of the stock exchange.

