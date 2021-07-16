Sindh Governor visits Pir Pagaro residence for condolence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday paid a visit to the residence of Pir Pagaro Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi and expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of his mother.

Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashdi was also present on the occasion.

Governor Imran Ismail said that their heart goes out to them and offered Fateha.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh and Advisor to the Governor Umeed Ali accompanied by the Governor.